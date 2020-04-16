Financials
April 16, 2020 / 1:31 PM / in 44 minutes

S.Africa's Absa to finance new coal projects under "extenuating" circumstances

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Absa bank on Thursday published its policy on coal financing, joining a number of the country’s other lenders in opting not to rule out funding for new coal projects.

“Absa will not fund new coal-fired electricity generation unless under extenuating circumstances that will be governed under strict guidelines,” it said in a statement, adding such financing would be evaluated against criteria including the country’s national development plan and World Bank guidelines. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

