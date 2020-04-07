South Africa's banking index reverses losses, rises over 10%

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s banking index reversed earlier losses triggered by the central bank’s move advising lenders to scrap dividends late on Monday, to rise more than 10%, outperforming a 3.83% rise in the broader Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

“People had probably underweighted banks and decided to go back in,” Greg Davies, trader at Cratos Capital, said, adding bank stocks had been oversold.

Markets were calmed by a number of factors, including signals from the South African Reserve Bank that the National Treasury was considering creating a scheme to stimulate bank lending to consumers and businesses. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)