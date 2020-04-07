S.Africa's Standard Bank will consider central bank guidance on dividends

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest lender by assets Standard Bank said on Tuesday it would consider guidance from South Africa’s central bank asking lenders not to pay dividends in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts economies around the world.

“The board fully recognises the importance of dividends to the group’s owners,” the bank said in a statement. “Group management and the board of directors of Standard Bank will consider the guidance of the PA (Prudential Authority) and advise shareholders accordingly in due course.”