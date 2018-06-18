FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

S.Africa's Capitec, Nedbank and PIC on shortlist to buy Mercantile Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Mercantile Bank Holdings Ltd said on Monday that South Africa’s Capitec Bank, Nedbank Group and a consortium including the state pension fund had been shortlisted among its potential buyers.

Mercantile said in a statement the Public Investment Corporation, Africa’s largest asset manager, is leading a consortium seeking to buy the lender, which is owned by CGD, a Portuguese state-owned banking group.

A total of 18 non-binding offers were received for Mercantile, which specialises in serving entrepreneurs, and the short-listed firms would conduct due diligence on the bank soon, the lender said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)

