South Africa dollar bonds fall after Moody's warning

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the South African government fell across the curve on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody’s warned that the pace of fiscal consolidation had slowed.

South Africa’s 2044 Eurobond fell 1.5 cents to 87.14 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb, while the 2041 issue fell 1.3 cents to 98.09 cents.

Moody’s is the only one of the “big three” ratings agencies that still has South Africa’s sovereign rating on investment grade, so any hint the agency could lower that rating unsettles financial markets. (Reporting by Claire Milhench Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)