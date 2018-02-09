South Africa dollar bonds fall as Zuma impasse continues

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve on Friday, with the 2044 issue down 1 cent to trade at a near two-month low as the political impasse over President Jacob Zuma’s future continued.

African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa and other top party officials pulled out of public events on Friday, fuelling speculation that Ramaphosa was making a final push to force Zuma to step down as South Africa’s head of state.

The 2044 eurobond was trading down at 96 cents in the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, its lowest since Dec. 12. The 2041 issue was down 0.7 cents to 107.7 cents. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones)