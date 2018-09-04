FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Africa dollar bonds fall as data shows economy in recession

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South African sovereign dollar bonds sold off across the curve on Tuesday, mirroring falls for local-currency debt and the rand after data showed the economy in recession for the first time since 2009.

The maturing 2041 bond dropped 1.9 cents to a 2-1/2 month low, according to Tradeweb, while the 2044 issue lost 1.6 cents to reach the lowest level since Jan. 2018 .

Data showed the South African economy contracted by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, bucking expectations of a 0.6 percent expansion.

The rand lost more than 2 percent against the dollar and local currency government bond yields rose 17 basis points

Reporting by Sujata Rao

