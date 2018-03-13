South Africa plans to tap "conducive" bond markets shortly

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa plans to use the current optimism around the political changes in the country to tap international bond markets for up to $3 billion “shortly”, the country’s Treasury said on Tuesday.

Tshepiso Moahloli, the Chief Director of Liability Management at the South African Treasury told reporters it could potentially issue in currencies other than dollar’s too and issue in chunks if necessary rather than $3 billion all at once. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker)