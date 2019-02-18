Financials
February 18, 2019 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Africa's Bosasa applies for liquidation as banks close accounts

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African firm Bosasa has applied for voluntary liquidation after its lenders said they would close its accounts due to reputational risk, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“The extensive reputational damage in the past few months, occasioned by negative media reports, has resulted in financial institutions determination that the... group poses a reputational risk for them as clients,” it said.

A former executive of Bosasa, now called African Global Operations, was arrested earlier this month alongside five others after testifying at a judicial inquiry that he bribed politicians and bureaucrats to secure government contracts for the company.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below