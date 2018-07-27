FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 27, 2018 / 10:16 AM / in 4 hours

BRICS development bank may open office in Moscow - Russia's RDIF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank, set up by the BRICS group of major emerging economies, may open an office in Moscow, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian RDIF sovereign wealth fund and also a member of the BRICS Business Council, said on Thursday.

Dmitriev also told reporters that:

* BRICS members will jointly develop the potential of their national currencies;

* Several other countries are interested in joining BRICS;

* BRICS countries agreed to coordinate efforts to develop their economies amid global trade wars;

* BRICS countries plan joint infrastructure projects and plan to increase investment in the technology sector. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.