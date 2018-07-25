Xi says BRICS should resolutely reject unilateralism

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said a global trade war should be rejected as it would leave no winner, calling on the BRICS nations to reject unilateralism in the wake of tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We should be resolute in rejecting unilateralism,” said Xi at the opening ceremony of a summit in Johannesburg between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)