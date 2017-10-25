FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African debt to jump to nearly 60 pct of GDP over 3 years - Treasury
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 12:25 PM / in an hour

South African debt to jump to nearly 60 pct of GDP over 3 years - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s debt will rise by almost a trillion rand in the next three years to almost two-thirds of gross domestic product, Treasury said Wednesday, as stuttering economic growth hurts revenues.

Gross loan debt will swell to 3.4 trillion rand ($247 billion)in 2020 from 2.5 trillion currently as government accelerates borrowing in local and international markets, Treasury said in its medium term budget, adding that interest payments on debt remained the fastest growing spending item at 11 percent. ($1 = 13.7505 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.