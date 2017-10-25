FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are South Africa's macroeconomic
forecasts from the budget presented by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on
Wednesday.
    
 Fiscal Year                      2016/17  2017/18  2018/19   2019/20
                                                              
 Budget balance (% of GDP)        -3.3     -4.3     -3.9      -3.9
 Total net loan debt(Rbln)        2008.3   2294.2   2568.5    2863.6
 Total net loan debt(%of GDP)     45.6     49.1     51.7      53.9
                                                              
 Calendar Year                                                
 Final household consumption %    1.0      1.2      1.6       1.9
 Final government consumption     0.9      1.7      1.0       1.0
 Gross fixed capital formation    -0.6     0.5      3.0       3.5
                                                              
                                                              
 Calendar Year                                                
 Headline CPI (avg)               5.4      5.2      5.5       5.5
 C/account balance (% of GDP)     -2.3     -2.6     -2.9      -3.1
 Real GDP growth                  0.7      1.1      1.5       1.9
 GDP inflation                    5.1      5.0      5.3       5.5
 GDP at current prices (Rbln)     4601.8   4888.8   5222.3    5611.9
 Exports                          2.5      3.2      3.4       3.5
 Imports                          4.0      3.1      3.5       3.8
 
 (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.