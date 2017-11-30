FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Africa records nearly 35 billion rand budget deficit in October
November 30, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-South Africa records nearly 35 billion rand budget deficit in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a
budget deficit of nearly 35 billion rand ($2.6 billion) in
October, the seventh month of the 2017/18 fiscal year, compared
with a shortfall of about 31 billion rand in the year-ago
period, treasury data showed.
    The table below shows revenue and expenditure for October, 
compared with the previous financial year. These are also
expressed as a percentage of the 2016/17 budget target and the
preliminary outcome for 2017/18.
    
 REVENUE       October   Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln     R'bln         Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       74.20      616.647       49.6
                                       
 2016/17       71.963     594.906       52.3
                                       
 
 EXPENDITURE   October   Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln      R'bln        Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       109.040    796.389       56.5
                                       
 2016/17       102.877    747.694       57.3
                                       
 ($1 = 13.6121 rand)

 (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
