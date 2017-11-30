TABLE-South Africa records nearly 35 billion rand budget deficit in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a budget deficit of nearly 35 billion rand ($2.6 billion) in October, the seventh month of the 2017/18 fiscal year, compared with a shortfall of about 31 billion rand in the year-ago period, treasury data showed. The table below shows revenue and expenditure for October, compared with the previous financial year. These are also expressed as a percentage of the 2016/17 budget target and the preliminary outcome for 2017/18. REVENUE October Year-to-date Pct of budget estimate/ Fiscal year R'bln R'bln Preliminary outcome 2017/18 74.20 616.647 49.6 2016/17 71.963 594.906 52.3 EXPENDITURE October Year-to-date Pct of budget estimate/ Fiscal year R'bln R'bln Preliminary outcome 2017/18 109.040 796.389 56.5 2016/17 102.877 747.694 57.3 ($1 = 13.6121 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)