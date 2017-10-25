UPDATE 1-South Africa's budget deficit seen at 8-year high on ailing growth

* 2017/18 budget deficit seen at 4.3 pct of GDP

* 2017 economic growth forecast cut to 0.7 pct

* Gigaba says period ahead not an easy one (Adds Gigaba quotes, details)

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget deficit estimate for the 2017/18 fiscal year widened to 4.3 percent of GDP from 3.1 percent previously as economic growth slowed and revenue collection fell, the Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement.

The projected budget deficit was wider than what economists had projected and the highest since 2009.

The rand fell more than one percent against the dollar in response, while bonds weakened.

“Government’s short-term options to reverse this situation are limited,” Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday in his budget speech in parliament.

“The period ahead is not going to be an easy one.”

Economists polled by Reuters expected a budget deficit of 3.9 percent for the year that began in March.

The deficit comes amid rising political uncertainty ahead of the African National Congress (ANC) conference in December to elect a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma, who has battled several scandals including corruption allegations.

South Africa emerged from recession in second quarter but economic growth remains weak, with growth estimated at 0.7 percent this year from an earlier estimate of 1.3 percent.

Ratings agencies have highlighted ailing state firms, rising debt and political uncertainty as some of the problems facing the economy.

S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s are scheduled to review South Africa in November. Fitch has not published its review calendar for South Africa. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)