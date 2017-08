JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's business confidence recovered from a seven-month low in June as a recovery in the rand the previous month helped boost export volumes and as imports of merchandise increased, a survey showed on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) ticked up to 94.9 in June from 93.2 in May. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)