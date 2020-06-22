South Africa's Cell C plans to lay off 960 workers as it streamlines operations

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s third-biggest telecom operator Cell C said on Monday it plans to lay off 960 workers as it restructures its operations to align the organisation with its new operating model.

Unlisted Cell C, in which Blue Label Telecoms has a 45% stake, said it has initiated discussions with junior management and semi-skilled staff on the possible redundancy of certain positions and job cuts.

The company has a workforce of 2,500. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)