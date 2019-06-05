South Africa finmin: nobody talking about changing c.bank mandate

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday that “nobody was talking about changing the mandate of the Reserve Bank”, after a public spat between senior officials about the focus of the central bank.

“I don’t understand why the obsession about the central bank. ... That mandate is very clearly articulated in the Constitution,” Mboweni said.

“Why are we saying things we know are going to destabilise the market?” (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet)