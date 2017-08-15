FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's central bank welcomes court judgment affirming its mandate
August 15, 2017 / 9:14 AM / in 3 hours

South Africa's central bank welcomes court judgment affirming its mandate

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank welcomed a High Court judgment affirming the institution’s inflation targeting mandate, the bank's governor said on Tuesday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sparked a political row and a big sell-off in the rand currency when she proposed in June that the central bank's monetary policy target be changed from inflation and currency stability to economic growth.

“We welcome the judgment and we will let the judgment speak for itself. The mandate of the Reserve Bank is spelt out in the constitution and that is what we had always argued for,” governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwemda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

