South Africa's Barclays Africa warns against changes to central bank mandate

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South African lender Barclays Africa on Wednesday warned against changes to the primary mandate of the South Africa Reserve Bank, saying amendments recommended by an anti-graft agency posed a "very serious risk" to the financial system.

Barclays Africa joined the ruling African National Congress's secretary general Gwede Mantashe in slamming the Public Protector's recommendations that the Reserve Bank's mandate be altered to focus on economic growth rather that price and currency stability. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)