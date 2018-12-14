Foreign direct investment in South Africa down in Q3, portfolio flows up

PRETORIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s foreign direct investment inflows fell by nearly 3 billion rand ($209.6 million) in the third quarter, the central bank said on Friday in its quarterly bulletin, as foreign firms sent less money to local subsidiaries.

South Africa’s direct investment liability fell to 27.9 billion rand from 31.6 billion, the Reserve Bank (SARB) said.

Portfolio investments rose to 17.9 billion rand from 16.6 billion in the months from July to September.