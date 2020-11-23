S.Africa economic recovery likely to be 'slow and difficult,' c.bank says

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s full economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis is likely to be “slow and difficult,” deputy central bank governor Fundi Tshazibana said on Monday.

Speaking at an emerging market central banking summit, Tshazibana added that the South African Reserve Bank still had policy space but that there were a number of risks looming over the medium term. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)