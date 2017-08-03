FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's cenbank files court challenge to report on Absa bail-out
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 2 months ago

S.Africa's cenbank files court challenge to report on Absa bail-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Thursday it would ask the High Court to set aside the Public Protector’s finding that it did not recover interest from an apartheid-era bail out to Absa, now a unit of the Barclays Africa.

“The SARB has filed an application to the Gauteng North High Court for the review of the Public Protector’s report and evidential factual inaccuracies therein,” the bank said in a statement. The Public Protector, whose job is to uphold standards in public life, recommended last month that the central bank’s mandate be changed to focus on growth and not just inflation and that a police investigation into the Absa bailout be conducted. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.