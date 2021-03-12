South Africa "no way near debt distress" - cenbank governor

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa is “no way near debt distress”, central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday, despite the country’s debt-to-gdp ratio nearing the 100% mark seen as a red line for investors and credit rating agencies.
Kganyago, speaking live online during an African Development Bank panel, did however warn of the dangers of implementing fiscal austerity during a prolonged contraction of gross domestic product.
“Debt is an outcome of your fiscal policy stance, so for as long you are running a fiscal policy deficit you will have debt,” Kganyago said. “(But) it could actually be self-defeating if you try to implement fiscal consolidation during a growth crisis.”
Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.