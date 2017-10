JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s GDP growth was unlikely to be maintained at levels achieved in the second quarter when the economy emerged from a recession, central bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Monday.

“We may not be in a recession, but it is quite doubtful that the 2.5 percent momentum of the second quarter can be sustained,” Mminele said in a speech posted on the bank’s website. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)