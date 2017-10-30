UPDATE 1-South Africa's Q2 GDP growth momentum unsustainable - cenbank deputy governor

(Adds quotes, details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s GDP growth was unlikely to be maintained at levels achieved in the second quarter when the economy emerged from a recession, central bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Monday.

Africa’s most advanced economy grew by 2.5 percent in the three months to the end of June, after contracting by 0.6 percent in the first quarter and by 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2016. But the outlook remains bleak.

“We may not be in a recession, but it is quite doubtful that the 2.5 percent momentum of the second quarter can be sustained,” Mminele said in a speech posted on the bank’s website.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday lowered the economic growth forecast for this year to 0.7 percent from an earlier estimate of 1.3 percent -- falling further below the government’s target of 5.4 percent.

The economic gloom is compounded by political uncertainty amid allegations of corruption in state-owned companies and claims of influence-peddling in government that have hurt investor confidence.

Despite the weak growth, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was taking a cautious approach to further monetary policy easing, with Mminele saying risks to the inflation outlook were “too skewed to the upside”.

“The SARB remains concerned that (inflation) expectations have become too closely anchored around the upper end of the 3-6 percent target band,” Mminele said.

“Not only does this raise the risk that any shock to prices will result in a durable overshoot of the target range; it also leaves South African inflation structurally higher than in most of its trading partners.”

The central bank surprised markets in September by leaving the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent following a 25 basis point cut in July. The consensus was for a 25 basis points cut.

South Africa's consumer price inflation stood at 5.1 percent year-on-year in September.