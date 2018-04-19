South Africa's public servants union in wage dispute with govt - official

CAPE TOWN, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Servants Association (PSA) has declared a dispute with government after protracted wage hike talks stalled on Thursday, a senior PSA official said.

The PSA, which represents more than 230,000 public sector workers, wants an above inflation increase of 12 percent across the board as Africa’s most industrialised economy shows signs of recovering from a recession.

It was not immediately clear what the government was offering the civil servants. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia)