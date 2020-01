RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Thursday that exports fell last year to 72.15 million tonnes from 73.47 million tonnes in 2018.

Africa’s largest coal terminal blamed a weak third quarter, tied to the monsoon season which impacted top customer India.

RBCT added that 91% of its exports went to Asia last year. (Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by Alexander Winning)