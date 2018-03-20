FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

South Africa's CPI to slows to 4 percent year/year in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.0 percent year-on-year in February from 4.4 percent in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose to 0.8 percent in February from 0.3 percent in January.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was unchanged at 4.1 percent year-on-year in February, while on a month-on-month basis it quickened to 1.1 percent from 0.2 percent previously. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)

