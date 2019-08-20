CORRECTED-S.Africa High Court rules against Denel -union

(Corrects to show money must be paid to institutions, not employees)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court ruled on Tuesday that cash-strapped state arms manufacturer Denel must pay taxes and other payments deducted from employees’ pay but not delivered to the tax office and other institutions, the Solidarity union said on Tuesday.

“It is a major victory for Solidarity and the Denel employees. However, it is regrettable that we had to go to court just to draw Denel’s attention to payments that it should have made a while ago,” Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s Legal Services, said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman)