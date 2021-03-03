S.Africa's Denel board exits linked to lack of budget funds, official says

Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria, South Africa, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko//File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A series of recent resignations from the board of directors of South Africa’s state-owned defence company Denel is linked to funding not being made available in the government’s 2021 budget, a senior official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“There were expectations from the board that there will be funding made available in the budget speech,” said Kgathatso Tlhakudi, director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). “When that was not forthcoming they felt that they could not stay on.”