October 9, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

South African state arms firm proposes severance packages, salary cuts - union

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South African state arms firm Denel is holding talks with unions over voluntary severance packages, reduced working hours and salary cuts for some staff as it struggles to emerge from a financial crisis, a union official said.

Johan Botha, deputy general secretary for labour union Solidarity, said Denel management had told union officials on Monday that staff salary payments for October and beyond were at risk because of the severe liquidity woes the company is facing.

A Denel spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

