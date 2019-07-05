South Africa's Denel asks for $200 mln state cash injection -CEO

PRETORIA, July 5 (Reuters) - South African state arms company Denel has asked the government for a 2.8 billion rand ($200 million) cash injection to help it emerge from a financial crisis and secure lucrative export deals, its chief executive said.

In an interview with Reuters, Danie du Toit said he hoped the cash injection would be announced this month and that the funds would arrive in September or October.

He added that Denel would not sell equity stakes to Saudi Arabia’s state defence firm SAMI, which made a $1 billion bid for a partnership last year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)