South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.
“The Board wishes to thank Ms le Grange for her valuable contributions during her tenure as financial director of Denel,” Denel said in an announcement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla
