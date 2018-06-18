FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 18, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's struggling state arms firm Denel suspends CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South African state-owned weapons manufacturer Denel, which has been struggling to pay salaries, has suspended its chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana while it conducts a probe into allegations of misconduct by him.

Reforming troubled state-owned entities such as Denel is a top priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he strives to put the sluggish economy back on a sustained growth trajectory.

Ramaphosa oversaw the appointment of a new board at Denel, which produces military kit including armoured vehicles for the South African army and foreign forces, in April in an effort to put the company on a firmer financial footing.

Denel was embroiled in corruption scandals involving friends of former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta brothers, and has been grappling with a liquidity crisis which meant it struggled to pay wages in December.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing but their relationship will be the focus of a government corruption inquiry due to start in August.

Denel said in a statement on Monday that CFO Mhlwana would be on “special leave” until a disciplinary investigation into the allegations against him was complete.

“The Denel Board has been approached by various whistle-blowers presenting a number of allegations of serious misconduct against Mr Mhlwana and a few other senior employees of Denel,” the statement read.

Mhlwana did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.