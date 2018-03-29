FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Listeria class action filed against South Africa's Tiger Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against South Africa’s Tiger Brands, one of whose food factories has been linked to a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since early 2017, the lawyer running the case said.

Richard Spoor, a human rights advocate who masterminded a massive class action on behalf of gold miners with silicosis, said the case against Tiger Brands was clear. “Their fingerprints are all over this outbreak,” he told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Tiger Brands confirmed the company had received the filing and was reviewing its contents. (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Nqobile Dludla Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
