Listeria class action filed against South Africa's Tiger Brands

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against South Africa’s Tiger Brands, one of whose food factories has been linked to a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since early 2017, the lawyer running the case said.

Richard Spoor, a human rights advocate who masterminded a massive class action on behalf of gold miners with silicosis, said the case against Tiger Brands was clear. “Their fingerprints are all over this outbreak,” he told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Tiger Brands confirmed the company had received the filing and was reviewing its contents. (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Nqobile Dludla Editing by Alexander Winning)