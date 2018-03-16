FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

South Africa's RCL says factory cleared of deadly listeria strain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South African food producer RCL Foods said on Friday its processed meat factory has been cleared of a listeria strain that has killed 180 people since January last year.

“Tests conducted by an independent laboratory in France, which is considered to be a leading expert in this field, have shown that the plant is clear of the ST6 listeria strain,” the firm said in a statement.

The government has linked the world’s worst listeria outbreak to a factory owned by RCL’s rival, Tiger Brands .

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

