JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a 5 billion rand ($304 million) loan to the South African government to help mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state broadcaster SABC reported on Wednesday.

An AfDB spokesman was not immediately able to confirm the SABC report. ($1 = 16.4588 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier Editing by Chris Reese)