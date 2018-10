JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African drug maker Aspen Pharmacare will invest an additional 3.4 billion rand ($231 million) at its Port Elizabeth plant, it said on Friday at an investment summit in Johannesburg.

The investment will be used to manufacture sterile anaesthetics, Aspen’s senior executive Stavros Nicolaou said at the summit. ($1 = 14.7070 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by James Macharia)