South Africa Q2 current account deficit narrows to 3.3 pct/GDP - c.bank

PRETORIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, from a revised 4.6 percent of GDP in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The figure was slightly lower than the 3.4 percent deficit analysts polled by Reuters had expected, a boost for the South African economy after data this week showed the economy slipped into recession for the first time since 2009. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)