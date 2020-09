PRETORIA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second quarter expenditure on gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 52.3% in quarter-on-quarter terms after contracting by a revised 2.1% in the first quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Household consumption expenditure fell 49.8% in the second quarter and gross fixed capital formation shrunk 59.9%. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning)