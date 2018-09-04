FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 4, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

South African fixed capital formation down 0.5 pct in Q2 - stats office

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gross fixed capital formation in the South African economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the second quarter after a revised 3.4 percent contraction in the first quarter, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on wooing foreign investment and kick-starting economic growth. But Stats SA data also showed the economy entered a recession in the second quarter. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Nomvelo Chalumbira Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.