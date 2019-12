PRETORIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s expenditure on gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.3% in the third quarter after expanding 2.9% in the second three months of the year, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Household expenditure increased 0.2% in the third quarter after growing 2.6% in the previous three months. Government expenditure was also up, by 1.3%, while gross fixed capital formation expanded by 4.5%. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)