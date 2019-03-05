South Africa's economy grew 1.4 percent in Q4 2018

PRETORIA, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6 percent expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted economic growth of 1.6 percent for the three months to end-December 2018.

On an annual basis, Africa’s most industrialised economy grew by 0.8 percent compared to a revised 1.4 percent expansion in 2017. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)