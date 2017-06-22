FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's fiscal policy framework on track - cabinet

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.

"Government remains on track in maintaining its fiscal framework, ensuring policy certainty, and working to ensure inclusive growth and economic transformation," the cabinet said in a statement after it had a meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

