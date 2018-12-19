IMF's Lagarde says South Africa has not requested for financial support

PRETORIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has not received any request from South Africa for a financial aid programme, it’s managing director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, as the country struggles with weak economic growth and rising debt.

“I am not here to discuss any kind of financial support or to negotiate any kind of programme and I have not received any request to that effect,” Lagarde told reporters in Pretoria.

“That is crystal clear and I hope it puts to bed some of the rumours or noises here and there about this particular matter.” (Reporting by Emma Rumney Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)