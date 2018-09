JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output rose by 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a revised 0.6 percent expansion in June, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said factory production on a month-on-month basis rose 1.6 percent in July, and in the three months to July it rose 1.9 percent versus the previous three months. (Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira Editing by James Macharia)