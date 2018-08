JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a revised 2 percent expansion in May, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said factory production on a month-on-month basis rose 0.3 percent in June, and in the three months to June it fell by 0.1 percent versus the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)