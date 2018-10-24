FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa CPI flat at 4.9 pct year/year in September

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation was flat at 4.9 percent year-on-year in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.5 percent in September after contracting by 0.1 percent in August.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was unchanged at 4.2 percent year-on-year in September.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.5 percent in September from 0.0 percent previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

