FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 19, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's CPI slows to 4.9 pct year/year in August

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.9 percent year-on-year in August from 5.1 percent in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation contracted 0.1 percent in August after rising from 0.8 percent in July.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2 percent year-on-year in August from 4.3 percent in July, while on a month-on-month basis was flat at 0.0 percent from 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.