South Africa's CPI slows to 4.9 pct year/year in August

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.9 percent year-on-year in August from 5.1 percent in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation contracted 0.1 percent in August after rising from 0.8 percent in July.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.2 percent year-on-year in August from 4.3 percent in July, while on a month-on-month basis was flat at 0.0 percent from 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)